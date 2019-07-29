Schenectady County picking up pieces after storm damage

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is picking up the pieces after a storm ripped through the area Sunday afternoon.

Mike’s Hot Dog Stand was hit heavy. Their iconic sign was smashed by a tree. The owner, John Mantas, is glad no one got hurt. He hopes that with the support of the community, he can get the sign back up.

Elsewhere in the county, multiple trees came crashing down on a home during the storm. One person is being treated for injuries to his head.

Nick Huthmacher was having a barbecue when the storm came through his neighborhood. He’s shocked that so many there walked away unharmed.