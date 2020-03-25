Schenectady County partners with nonprofits on coronavirus coalition hotline

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is launching an Emergency Response Coalition to better meet the needs of the community during the coronavirus pandemic. The Coalition will operate a hotline out of the Mont Pleasant Boys and Girls Club for residents with medical questions related to the virus.

Centrally coordinating our efforts is the most efficient way to provide necessary resources to the community, and frees up the public health hotline for those with medical questions. Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature

Stepping up to help neighbors, the Coalition’s aim is to make sure seniors, at-risk individuals, and anyone else under quarantine or self-isolation have basic essential supplies at home. It will deliver groceries while helping needy individuals find other helpful and useful services from partner organizations like the Schenectady Foundation or the Boys and Girls Club.

The Coalition wants County residents needing supplies to call (518) 621-3536. Staff will work to fulfill the needs of callers, including organizing food drop-offs even for those with allergies or other dietary restrictions.

“Schenectady’s non-profits are once again showing how well we pull together as a team to serve the community we love. We’ve done this before in 2011 after Irene and Lee, and in 2015 after the Jay Street Fire. We’ve made an initial commitment of $100,000 toward relief efforts through our Rebuilding Families Fund. We’ll match the first $25,000 in donations, as well.” Robert Carreau, Executive Director of the Schenectady Foundation

Representatives from Social Services will be involved to help with shelter, temporary assistance, and Medicaid issues.

Staff will also have access to information about resources available to help solve other problems that patients or at-risk individuals encounter.

LATEST STORIES: