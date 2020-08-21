Schenectady County outlines gym and fitness center reopening plan

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Gyms and fitness centers in Schenectady County could reopen as early as Monday, according to guidelines released on August 21. Indoor fitness classes could also make a comeback, if certain guidelines are met.

Before they reopen, facilities must ensure they meet state guidelines and request an inspection from the county health department, which will take place either prior to reopening or upon reopening.

To meet the new guidelines, gyms and fitness centers must create a business safety plan and complete an electronic affirmation.

“Schenectady County is doing everything it can to allow gyms and fitness centers to open as soon as possible, while keeping the health of their employees and patrons a top priority.

After meeting with several local businesses, we feel confident that all fitness-related facilities may open as early as Monday, as long as they meet the guidelines.” Keith Brown

Schenectady County Public Health Services Interim Director

The guidelines apply to standalone, hotel, residential and office gyms and fitness centers, gyms and fitness centers in higher education institutions, yoga/Pilates/barre studios, boxing/kickboxing gyms, fitness boot camps, CrossFit or other plyometric boxes and other group fitness classes (e.g. spin, rowing, dancing).

Business owners with questions about the County’s gym and fitness center inspection process can

call (518) 386-2818 extension 9258 for assistance.

For more information, visit the Schenectady County website.

