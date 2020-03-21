Schenectady County officials provide update on coronavirus

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County officials provided the following update to residents Friday.

Finance Department/Real Property Tax Service Agency (RPTSA)

Services provided by the Department of Finance for the public will be provided through alternative means. Walk-ins and appointments are currently not being scheduled or accepted.

All questions or requests for information should be made by contacting (518) 388-4260.



Individuals seeking to pay delinquent taxes should call the Department of Finance for an updated outstanding balance prior to making payment. Payments can be made by personal or certified check, do not send cash.

Payments can be mailed to:

Schenectady County Department of Finance

620 State Street

Schenectady, NY 12305



Tax payments will be processed and applied against delinquent taxes based on the United States postmark date of the envelope associated with the payment. Property owners will be mailed a receipt of payment for their records.

Certificates of Residency: Issuance of Certificates of Residency are temporarily suspended given the current closure of the SUNY and CUNY systems.

Deeds: Questions regarding researching, stamping and recording of deeds can be addressed by calling RPTSA at (518) 388-4246.



Tax Maps: Contact the RPTSA at (518) 388-4246 for tax map-related questions or information.

The Schenectady County Clerk’s Office is closed until further notice.

The Schenectady County Department of Motor Vehicles is closed until further notice.



Senior Meal Sites: Schenectady County Friendship Cafes that provide noontime lunch meals at the Glenville Senior Center on Worden Road, Jewish Community Center on Balltown Road, Our Lady of Fatima Church in Delanson and the Ten Eyck Apartment Building in Schenectady will be closed through Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Meals will continue to be delivered and distributed at the Ten Eyck Apartment Building, 375

Broadway, in Schenectady, for current congregate meal participants who have no other viable alternative to obtain or prepare a meal.

Starting Monday, March 23, 2020, the Home Delivered Meals program (Meals on Wheels) delivery schedule will change to Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and will provide a shelf-stable and frozen meal to current recipients.

Schenectady County Recreational Facility: The Schenectady County Recreational Facility (ice rink) is closed.



Schenectady County Public Library System: All County libraries are closed.



Schenectady County Jail: Visitation has been suspended at the County Jail.



Glendale Home: Visitation has been suspended at the County’s Glendale Home.

