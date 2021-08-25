Schenectady County offers 3rd dose of COVID vaccine for immunocompromised patients

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) Wednesday announced they will offer additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals at all County vaccine locations.

New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reportedly authorized providers currently enrolled in the NYS COVID-19 vaccination program to administer the third dose for certain people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or taking immunosuppressive medications or treatments.

The additional third dose is said to be for people that have completed a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine 2-dose series at least 28 days prior to receiving an additional third dose by completing the self-attestation form at SCPHS locations.

“If you qualify for an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose, just bring your vaccination card to one of our

County-run vaccine PODs or your local pharmacy – no referral or doctor’s note is required,” said

Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt, Vice-Chair of the Health & Human Services Committee. “If you aren’t sure if you qualify, reach out to your primary care provider to discuss what’s best for you.”

Eligible conditions and treatments include but are not limited to:



• Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies;

• Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy;

• Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation

or taking immunosuppression therapy);

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich

syndrome);

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection; and

• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e. ≥ 20mg prednisone or equivalent per day),

alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer

chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF)

blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.