Schenectady County offers 3rd dose of COVID vaccine for immunocompromised patients

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) Wednesday announced they will offer additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals at all County vaccine locations.
New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reportedly authorized providers currently enrolled in the NYS COVID-19 vaccination program to administer the third dose for certain people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or taking immunosuppressive medications or treatments.
The additional third dose is said to be for people that have completed a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine 2-dose series at least 28 days prior to receiving an additional third dose by completing the self-attestation form at SCPHS locations.
Eligible conditions and treatments include but are not limited to:
• Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies;
• Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy;
• Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation
or taking immunosuppression therapy);
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich
syndrome);
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection; and
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e. ≥ 20mg prednisone or equivalent per day),
alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer
chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF)
blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
