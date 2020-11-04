Schenectady County moves Legislature meetings online in Covid-19 update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced that the Schenectady County Legislature has moved its meetings online, to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The County also confirmed six new positive cases of the Coronavirus.

Members of the public who would like to submit a comment to be included as part of the record may fill out the official contact form. Those who wish to speak can still do so in person, however COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.

With the six new positive cases, the county is tracking 87 active cases. To date, there have been 1,553 cases. Of those cases, 10 are currently hospitalized. The to-date total of deaths caused by the virus remains at 50.