Schenectady County Manager Rory Fluman provides COVID update for Nov. 24

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Manager Rory Fluman provided an update to residents on Tuesday. He warned of rising COVID cases and that the county could be a “designated yellow zone in early December.”

Fluman said that the county saw a 3.1% infection rate for test results on Monday. If the county were to be designated a yellow zone then certain protocols would go into effect.

New rules if designated yellow zone:

50% cap on churches

10% indoor/outdoor gathering

Limit four people to tables in eateries

Fluman also updated the public on COVID numbers in the county.

Tests given: 143k YTD

Quarantine/Isolation: 14,000 YTD

Schenectady County Population: 156k

The County Manager said that in December, testing will be cut from two days to one. He said that the focus will shift to rapid testing.

Right now schools in the county are testing 20% of their students and staff every two weeks. If the infection rate in the school is lower than the community average then they can stay open.

He said the county has also received a large number of compliance complaints, especially businesses. Fluman said the county is working with businesses and offering PPE. He said the county wants to help businesses.

Fluman also touched on gathering for the holidays. He said if you do plan on gathering keep it to immediate family. He urged residents to open windows and use masks unless eating and to keep family units at separate tables.

He finished by saying that there is no judgment coming from the Health Department. Please be forthcoming and provide as many details as possible to help slow the spread. He also said there is sometimes a lag in testing results getting back to the Health Department so be sure to self-quarantine and inform contacts.