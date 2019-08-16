Schenectady County man pleads guilty to raping, impregnating 11-year-old

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in Schenectady County has pleaded guilty on Friday.

The Schenectady District Attorney’s Office says Robert Cronin pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree perjury.

He will be sentenced in October to 24 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision on the rape charge and 2 1/3 to seven years on the perjury charge. Those sentences will be served concurrently.

The DA says Cronin will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release. He will also be required to abide by an Order of Protection prohibiting any contact with the victim for 52 years.

Cronin previously claimed the girl became pregnant after borrowing an article of clothing he used to pleasure himself with.

During his plea hearing on Friday, the DA says Cronin admitted for the first time that he engaged in sexual intercourse with the child and falsely testified about that fact during previous court appearances.

Cronin was arrested on January 14, 2019 by the Niskayuna Police Department after police received a report that an 11-year-old child was in labor at the Bellevue Woman’s Center.

He was later indicted by a Schenectady County Grand Jury.

As part of his plea agreement, Cronin waived his right to appeal the conviction and the sentence he received.