Schenectady County man in his 30s dies after testing positive for coronavirus

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man in his 30s has died after testing positive for coronavirus, Schenectady County officials have confirmed. The man is the county’s 121st confirmed coronavirus related death.

Schenectady County is also reporting 73 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases up to 647. Of the current active cases, 61 are receiving treatment at Ellis Hospital.

A total of 839 people are under quarantine following a potential exposure and 845 are in isolation. Isolations include lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.

The county has administered 120 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24-hours and 2,119 vaccine doses in total.