Schenectady County Legislature passes resolution supporting St. Clare’s pensioners

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution supporting the 1,100 former St. Clare’s Hospital workers who had their pensions reduced or completely pulled.
The pensioners found out this time last year there wasn’t enough money to fully fund the pensions for the rest of their lives.
The resolution calls on the Catholic Diocese and the state to come together to make the pensioners whole.
The resolution states the legislature stands in solidarity with the pensioners to ensure that those who lost their pensions have a seat at the table and are able to recoup what is rightfully theirs.