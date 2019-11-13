Schenectady County Legislature passes resolution supporting St. Clare’s pensioners

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution supporting the 1,100 former St. Clare’s Hospital workers who had their pensions reduced or completely pulled.

The pensioners found out this time last year there wasn’t enough money to fully fund the pensions for the rest of their lives.

The resolution calls on the Catholic Diocese and the state to come together to make the pensioners whole.

The #Schenectady County Legislature unanimously passes a resolution continuing to support the pensioners of St. Clare’s Hospital. The former employees were notified a year ago their pensions were reduced or eliminated. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/WcP90lun54 — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) November 13, 2019

The resolution states the legislature stands in solidarity with the pensioners to ensure that those who lost their pensions have a seat at the table and are able to recoup what is rightfully theirs.