SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Legislator Jim Buhrmaster (R-District 3) has passed away.

For many years, Buhrmaster, 73, was also the Chairman of the Republican Committee.

“Jim’s word was his bond and I will always be deeply appreciative for all the support and counsel he gave me over the years. My sincere condolences go out to Jim’s wife, Sandra, and his entire family. May he Rest in Peace,” Senator Jim Tedisco (R, C, I, REF-Glenville) said.