Schenectady County is holding In-Person Application Assistance Events for NYS ERAP

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is hosting two events for landlords and tenants who need assistance applying for New York State’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) online portal.

“We’re finding that the application process goes more smoothly if tenants and landlords apply at the same time, so we created these events to make it easier for that to happen,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt, Vice-Chair of the Committee on Health & Human Services. “Staff will help both parties sort through the necessary documentation and also apply through the online portal. This should help speed up the process so tenants can get back up-to-date on their rent and landlords can collect the rent they are owed.”

Income Qualifications for Rental Assistance:

Dates:

Saturday, September 18, at 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Renters and landlords should bring the required documentation listed below to their appointment. To

sign up for an appointment, call (518) 344-2794.

Documents:

Personal identification for all household members

Social Security number of any household members who have been issued one

Proof of rental amount

Proof of residency and occupancy

Proof of Income to document income eligibility: Documents demonstrating monthly income; OR Documents demonstrating annual income for 2020.

Copy of gas or electric utility bill, if applying for help paying for utility arrears at the same rental unit

Landlords and property owners need:

Completed W-9 tax form;

Executed lease with tenant applicant;

Documentation of rent due from tenant;

Banking information to receive direct deposit payment

These events will be at the Honorable Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library’s McChesney room.

Applicants who can’t attend the two scheduled events can receive in-person help from SCAP and staff at the Bethesda House. All sites are walk-in, no appointment is needed. Applicants who arrive after capacity is full will receive an appointment to come back later the same day or the next day.