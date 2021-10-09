Schenectady County hosts application event for landlords – tenants emergency rental assistance program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, October 16, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schenectady County will host an event for landlords and tenants who need assistance applying for NYS Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) or Landlord (LRAP), through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) online portal.

The event will be held at the Honorable Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library’s McChesney room and will require that renters and landlords bring the required documentation to their appointment.

Renter applicants will need to provide:

• Personal identification for all household members;

• Social Security number of any household members who have been issued one:

• Proof of rental amount;

• Proof of residency and occupancy;

• Proof of Income to document income eligibility:

o Documents demonstrating monthly income; OR

o Documents demonstrating annual income for 2020.

• Copy of gas or electric utility bill, if applying for help paying for utility arrears at the same rental

unit.

The Renter’s Checklist provides more detailed information.

Landlords and property owners will need to provide:

• Completed W-9 tax form;

• Executed lease with tenant applicant

• Documentation of rent due from the tenant

• Banking information to receive direct deposit payment

The Landlord’s Checklist provides more detailed information.

Applicants should bring all required documentation to the assistance sites listed above. To sign up for an appointment, call (518) 344-2794.

For more information, visit www.otda.ny.gov/erap or www.otda.ny.gov/lrap or call (844) 691-7368.