Schenectady County hosting COVID booster shot PODs throughout December

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County will host multiple COVID booster shot vaccine PODs throughout the month of December. Appointments are required and are available at the Schenectady County website or by calling (518) 388-4355.

“Schenectady County is working to make it easier for anyone who is eligible to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health & Human Services Committee. “If you are 18 years of age or older, and received a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least 6 months ago or received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago we encourage you to get a booster shot.”

December POD Schedule

Saturday, December 11 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. SUNY Schenectady – Elston Hall, 78 Washington Ave.



Every Sunday (not 12/26)* 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (during the Schenectady Greenmarket) Proctors Key Hall 432 State Street

