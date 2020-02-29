Schenectady County giving residents reusable bags ahead of ban

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is reminding shoppers to bring reusable bags with them starting on Sunday in order to comply with the new state ban on single-use plastic bags.

“Some stores are offering their customers paper bags as an alternative to plastic, and may charge a per-bag fee,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “We encourage the use of reusable shopping bags, which are more eco-friendly and can save you money each time you shop.”

Schenectady County has begun giving out 1,000 reusable bags to residents throughout the Schenectady County Department of Social Services and partner agencies, with priority being given to low and fixed-income people and families.

“These reusable bags serve two purposes – helping residents adjust to the new law and reminding them to participate in the upcoming census,” said Jasenski.

