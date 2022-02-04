Schenectady County giving away at-home COVID-19 tests Feb. 5

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- At-home COVID-19 tests will be given out by Schenectady County on Saturday, Feb. 5 beginning at 10 a.m. Tests will be distributed at five drive-through locations, on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re happy to provide residents with these kits because testing is an important resource as we

continue to navigate through the pandemic,” said Chair of the county legislature, Anthony Jasenski. “If you or someone you know has been exposed to COVID or has symptoms we encourage you to get tested – by using these at-home test kits or at our community testing site.”

Locations

Mont Pleasant Library, 1026 Crane Street, Schenectady Scotia Library, 14 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia Rotterdam Library, 1100 N. Westcott Road, Rotterdam Niskayuna Library, 2400 Nott Street East, Niskayuna Quaker Street Library, 133 Bull Street, Delanson

Free testing is also available at Ellis Medicine’s McClellan Street Health Center, 600 McClellan Street in Schenectady. Appointments can be made online and walk-in appointments are welcome.