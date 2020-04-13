Schenectady County gives coronavirus update and extends state of emergency

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In its April 13 community update for coronavirus, Schenectady County reports six new confirmed positive tests, bringing the total up to 207. Of that total, 8 have died.

Schenectady also says there are 26 people currently hospitalized in the county. One is a “PUI,” a person under investigation who has not been diagnosed with the virus by testing positive.

As of Sunday, 63 individuals have recovered, 849 people are under quarantine, with 194 in isolation and symptomatic.

Schenectady County also declared a state of emergency on March 15, which is now extended. Schenectady County Manager Rory Fulman’s declaration does not make crystal clear whether the 30-day extension begins immediately on Monday, or if it kicks in on Thursday, when the initial declaration expires. It should last at least until May 15.

