SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space.

“This makes way for good, clean housing, affordable housing,” Richard Ruzzo, Schenectady County Legislator, said. “It helps to reinvigorate this corridor which is critical to the City of Schenectady and the Northside.” Demolition is expected to be completed over the next few days. The final project is estimated to be completed within the next year.