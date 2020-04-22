Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY Co. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County officials confirm there are now 358 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Additionally, it is reported there are 27 hospitalizations, regardless of county residence. There are currently 8 people under investigation currently hospitalized.

Officials report there are 693 quarantined and 170 symptomatic isolations.

County officials report there have been 172 recoveries, and 15 people who have died that tested positive for COVID-19.

