Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Schenectady County coronavirus update

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY Co. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County officials confirm there are now 358 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Additionally, it is reported there are 27 hospitalizations, regardless of county residence. There are currently 8 people under investigation currently hospitalized.

Officials report there are 693 quarantined and 170 symptomatic isolations.

County officials report there have been 172 recoveries, and 15 people who have died that tested positive for COVID-19.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak