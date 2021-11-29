Schenectady County: COVID vaccine clinics for kids in schools successful

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County said they have given more than 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines to kids ages 5-11 since the beginning of November. Most of the vaccines (1,100) were given through the Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) partnership with local schools.

SCPHS has held vaccination clinics in 17 elementary schools in the county. They said kids can get vaccinated at regularly scheduled clinics. The clinics offer both primary and booster doses. Because of high demand, SCPHS said appointments are required for all shots at Sunday or Monday clinics.

“Getting vaccinated is one way we can help protect our friends, family, and neighbors from COVID-19,

especially during the holiday season,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health & Human Services Committee. “Vaccination offers the best protection for all age groups from serious illness, hospitalization, and death associated with COVID-19.”

Upcoming vaccination/booster clinics

Sundays in December (except December 26) 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (during the Schenectady Greenmarket) Proctors Key Hall, 432 State Street

Mondays (also on November 29) 5-7 p.m. SUNY Schenectady – Elston Hall, 78 Washington Avenue

Thursdays (except December 23) 1-4 p.m. SiCM, 837 Albany Street

Appointments can be made online or by calling (518) 388-4355. Thursday clinics do not require appointments.