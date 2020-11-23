Schenectady County COVID update for Nov. 23

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Health Department said Monday that there are 63 new COVID cases in the county. The total number of active cases sits at 271. The New York State COVID Dashboard has a 2.6% rolling 7-day infection rate for the county.

There are 24 people being treated for the virus in the hospital. Since testing began there have been 2,136 cases reported to the county. Of those 2,136 cases, 1,724 people have made a full recovery.

There have been 57 COVID related deaths reported in the county.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, County Manager Rory Fluman will update the public on
COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

