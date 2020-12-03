Schenectady County COVID update for Dec. 3

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Health Department announced Thursday 84 new cases in the county bringing the total to 2,699 to date. There are currently 423 active cases of COVID in the county. The Health Department said the rolling 7-day infection rate average was 5.1%.

There are 41 people being treated for the virus in the hospital. Since the pandemic began, 2,046 people have recovered.

There have been 59 COVID related deaths reported in the county.

