Schenectady County COVID update for Dec. 1

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Health Department said Tuesday that there are 410 active cases in the county. The total number of cases to date is 2,555. The Health Department said the daily infection rate for Tuesday was 8.1% and the 7-day average was 4.4%.

The Department also reported on Tuesday a man in his 30s died due to COVID. This is the 59th death recorded in the county.

There are 38 people being treated for the virus in the hospital. Since the pandemic began 1,958 people have been cleared of the virus in the county.

The Department said they are seeing a large increase in cases and broad community spread linked to social contact and gatherings.