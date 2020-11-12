Schenectady County COVID-19 update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Schenectady County Health Department, there have been 25 new cases reported on Thursday. The current active case total sits at 141.

To date there has been 1,802 cases reported in the county. Currently, 13 people are being treated for the virus in the hospital.

The county has had 1,505 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic. The county has reported 54 deaths due to COVID-19.