Schenectady County COVID-19 update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Health Department said on Monday that 19 new cases have been reported in the county. This brings the total number of confirmed cases since testing began to 1,890. The Health Department is currently monitoring 177 active cases.

There are 13 people being treated in the hospital for the virus. The county has recorded 1,564 recoveries since the pandemic began.

There have been 54 COVID-19 related deaths reported to the Health Department.

