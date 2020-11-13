Schenectady County COVID-19 update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health officials in Schenectady County said Friday that there are 154 active cases of COVID in the county. This brings the total number of cases since testing began to 1,828. There were 26 new cases reported Friday.
There are 15 people being treated in the hospital with the virus. 1,516 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
There have been 54 deaths due to COVID since the pandemic began.
