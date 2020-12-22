Schenectady County Correctional Facility in lockdown due to COVID cases

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that the Schenectady County Correctional Facility has gone into a facility lockdown as a result of several staff members and inmates testing positive for COVID-19. These are the first cases of COVID within the correctional facility since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Health Department and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and are employing protective procedures.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to work closely with the State Commission of Corrections, the County Health Department and CFG Health Systems, which is the health care provider for the correctional facility.

Updates will be made as they become available.