Schenectady County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Officials said on Thursday that five people in the county have died due to coronavirus. There are 98 accumulative cases in the county since testing began. There are also 17 people in the hospital.

As of Thursday, 20 people have recovered.

The Schenectady DMV is now able to process original vehicle registrations and plate transfers. These transactions are typically done in-person. Please follow these instructions on how to complete your transaction.

Anyone who needs their registration renewed, mail the renewal form to the Schenectady County DMV for processing. They are accepting documents via mail and dropbox at 2025 State Street, Schenectady, NY. Transactions in sealed envelopes can also be placed in the dropbox outside of the building.

The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority has waived all parking fees at 13 parking lots and the Metroplex parking garage.

LATEST STORIES: