Schenectady County coronavirus update, two more deaths reported

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 715 confirmed positive cases since testing began. There have been 766 recoveries including those with presumed cases. There are currently 49 active confirmed cases in the county.
There are four confirmed cases being treated in the hospital and seven presumed cases. There have been 33 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
