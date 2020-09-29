Schenectady County coronavirus update Tuesday, September 29

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials reported two new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon. There are 20 active cases in the county.
In the county there are 302 people under a mandatory quarantine and 2 people are hospitalized. A total of 1,260 people have recovered from the virus in Schenectady County.
