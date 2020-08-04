Schenectady County coronavirus update Tuesday, August 4

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Four additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Schenectady County bringing the total number of cases to 1,041. There are 32 active cases in the county.
Four individuals are hospitalized with 679 individuals in quarantine and 54 in isolation. To date, 894 people in Schenectady County have recovered from the virus.
Schenectady County is reporting 43 people have died from the coronavirus. Testing is still available at the Bridge Community Center Mondays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. Residents can call 518-419-0370 to register for testing.
Bridge Community Center
735 Crane Street, Schenectady 12303
Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot
89 North Brandywine, Schenectady 12307
