Schenectady County coronavirus update Tuesday, August 4

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Four additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Schenectady County bringing the total number of cases to 1,041. There are 32 active cases in the county.

Four individuals are hospitalized with 679 individuals in quarantine and 54 in isolation. To date, 894 people in Schenectady County have recovered from the virus.

Schenectady County is reporting 43 people have died from the coronavirus. Testing is still available at the Bridge Community Center Mondays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. Residents can call 518-419-0370 to register for testing.

Bridge Community Center
735 Crane Street, Schenectady 12303

Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot
89 North Brandywine, Schenectady 12307

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga