Schenectady County coronavirus update Thursday, Sept. 17

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Ten new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported by Schenectady County on Thursday, September 17. There are 42 current positives in the county.

Schenectady County has had 1,372 confirmed cases of the virus to date, 1,201 have recovered. There are five individuals being investigated in the hospital.

Forty-six county residents have died from the coronavirus. There are 429 people in quarantine.

