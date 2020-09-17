SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Ten new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported by Schenectady County on Thursday, September 17. There are 42 current positives in the county.
Schenectady County has had 1,372 confirmed cases of the virus to date, 1,201 have recovered. There are five individuals being investigated in the hospital.
Forty-six county residents have died from the coronavirus. There are 429 people in quarantine.
LATEST STORIES
- New pasta shop in Saratoga Springs stays afloat during pandemic
- Homeowners unhappy with hefty school tax increase following settlement with local business
- Bolton Landing restaurant deemed complete loss after 3 a.m. blaze
- Ravena student arrested for alleged threat to ‘shoot up the school’
- Schenectady County coronavirus update Thursday, Sept. 17