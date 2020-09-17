Schenectady County coronavirus update Thursday, Sept. 17

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Ten new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported by Schenectady County on Thursday, September 17. There are 42 current positives in the county.

Schenectady County has had 1,372 confirmed cases of the virus to date, 1,201 have recovered. There are five individuals being investigated in the hospital.

Forty-six county residents have died from the coronavirus. There are 429 people in quarantine.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report