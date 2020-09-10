Schenectady County coronavirus update Thursday, Sept. 10

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County is reporting 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been 1,335 total confirmed cases in the county to date.

There are currently 71 active cases in the county and 271 in mandatory quarantine. There are also 89 isolations that include lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives, and hospitalized positives.

The number of residents that have recovered from the virus is 1,139. Forty-six county residents have died from the coronavirus.

