Schenectady County coronavirus update Thursday, Oct. 8

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County is reporting six new confirmed cases of coronavirus. It makes a total of 1,438 cases in the county.

There are 23 current confirmed positives in the county with nine people in the hospital being investigated. Forty-nine county residents have died from the virus.

Schenectady County has 312 people in quarantine and 43 people in isolation. The county has seen 1,284 people recover from the coronavirus.

