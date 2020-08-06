Schenectady County coronavirus update Thursday, Aug. 6

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady is reporting an additional five confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, August 6. There are currently 32 positive cases in the county.

There have been a total of 1,050 confirmed cases, 909 of whom have recovered. Forty-three Schenectady County residents have died from the virus.

Forty-four residents are in isolation and another 528 are in quarantine.

Residents can get tested for COVID-19 at the Bridge Community Center Mondays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. Residents can call 518-419-0370 to register for testing.

Bridge Community Center
735 Crane Street, Schenectady 12303

Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot
89 North Brandywine, Schenectady 12307

