Schenectady County coronavirus update Monday, September 21

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Health Officials reported an additional three coronavirus cases in the county during Monday’s briefing. There have been 1,383 positive cases in the county since the outbreak began.

County officials said there are three people hospitalized in the county and 409 people are under mandatory quarantine for potential exposure.

There have been 46 coronavirus related deaths in the county since the outbreak began.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES