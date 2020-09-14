Schenectady County coronavirus update Monday, Sept. 14

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Monday, September 14 Schenectady County is reporting an additional 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus since Friday, September 11. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is 1,357, recoveries total 1,176.

There are 62 current confirmed cases in the county. Five individuals hospitalized are under investigation.

The number of Schenectady County residents in quarantine is 388 and another 87 are being isolated. Forty-six residents have died from the virus.

Schenectady County also announced a limited visitation policy for the Glendale Home will begin Tuesday, September 15 at 1 p.m. The plan allows for outside scheduled visits.

