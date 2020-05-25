Video Updates from Officials

Schenectady County coronavirus update Monday, May 25

by: Sarah Darmanjian

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County is reporting 643 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. To date 30 county residents have died from the virus.

There remain 397 people in mandatory quarantine and 162 in isolation. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 619.

The county is currently in phase one of reopening with other Capital District counties. Schenectady County will be giving live video updates two times a week beginning May 19 at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page.

Questions can be submitted by calling 518-388-4355, sending an email to meetings.legislature@schenectadycounty.com or online.

