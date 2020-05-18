Live Now
Schenectady County coronavirus update Monday, May 18

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- As the Capital Region begins reopening, Schenectady County will be giving live video updates as phase one of the reopening begins on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting May 19 at 10 a.m.

Residents can submit questions to be answered by the county during reopening updates by calling 518-388-4355, by email at meetings.legislature@schenectadycounty.com or online.

The county is also making masks available for free to phase one businesses and their employees including construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, retail (limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off), manufacturing, and wholesale trade. They can be requested by emailing manager@schenectadycounty.com or by calling (518) 388-4355.

There have been 599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 28 deaths. There are 17 individuals under investigation currently hospitalized. The county has 450 residents in quarantine and another 175 asymptomatic people in isolation.

