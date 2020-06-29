Schenectady County coronavirus update Monday, June 29

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County is reporting seven new cases of the coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 799. The number of residents that have died from the virus is 38.

There are currently eight people hospitalized and under investigation with 215 residents in quarantine. To-date 788 residents have recovered from the virus.

Testing is being offered by the County Public Health Service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 at the Living Word North Worship Center, located at 134 Duane Ave. in Schenectady. Testing is also available Monday/Wednesday/Friday at the Rotterdam Walmart, 134 Duane Avenue, from 7-9 a.m.

