Schenectady County coronavirus update Monday, July 6

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County is reporting four additional cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 838. In addition, there are 10 residents hospitalized being investigated for the virus.
Thirty-nine residents have died from the virus. There are also 300 residents in quarantine and another 56 in isolation. The number of recoveries remains at 788, unchanged from last week.
Schenectady County streams updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. via its Facebook page. Questions can be submitted by email at meetings.legislature@schenectadycounty.com, by telephone at 518-388-4355 or online.
