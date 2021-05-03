Schenectady County coronavirus update, May 3

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County health officials announced 11 new positive cases have been confirmed and there are 166 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the active cases, 15 currently require hospital treatment.

Sadly, a man in his 80s, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away. The total number of reported coronavirus related deaths in the county is currently at 153.

Officials say a total of 268 people are in quarantine and 209 are in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives. A total of 12,141 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

The County has administered 38 first dose vaccines over the last 24 hours. The total number of first dose vaccines administered is at 14,220.