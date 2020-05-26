Schenectady County coronavirus update May 26

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Tuesday showing that there have been 652 confirmed cases since testing began. There have been 649 recoveries which include presumed positive cases. Currently, there are 105 confirmed active cases in the county.
There are 140 people in isolation and are showing symptoms. 317 people are under quarantine after potentially being exposed to the virus. Eighteen people are being treated in the hospital, this includes confirmed and presumed cases.
As the state begins to reopen county officials are holding a Facebook Live Event every Tuesday and Thursday. Residents can submit questions in the following three ways;
