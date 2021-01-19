Schenectady County coronavirus update, January 19

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three Schenectady County residents, one man and one woman in their 60’s, and one man in his 70’s who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away, Schenectady County officials confirmed Tuesday.

This brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in Schenectady County up to 99.

Officials also announced 73 new confirmed cases of the virus. Schenectady County is now dealing with 662 active cases of COVID-19.

Of the current active cases, 86 individuals are currently receiving treatment at Ellis Hospital.

A total of 449 people are being quarantined after a potential exposure to the virus. The number of isolations, which includes lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives, is 893.

So far, the daily number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by SCPHS in the previous 24 hours is 110. The total number of doses administered to date is 1,314.