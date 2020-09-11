Schenectady County coronavirus update Friday, Sept. 11

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County is reporting and additional eight confirmed cases of coronavirus. The total number of confirmed cases for the county is 1,343.

There are currently 73 confirmed active cases in the county with another 303 residents in quarantine. Eight people are hospitalized and under surveillance for the virus.

Forty-six Schenectady County residents have died from the virus. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 1,148. Eighty-eight residents are in isolation.

LATEST STORIES