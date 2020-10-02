Schenectady County coronavirus update Friday, October 2

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Health officials reported three new positive cases of the coronavirus during their briefing Friday afternoon. There are 23 active cases of the virus in the county.
There are seven people hospitalized in the county and 331 are under a mandatory quarantine.
There have been 48 reported deaths in the county since the outbreak began.
