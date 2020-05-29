Schenectady County coronavirus update Friday, May 29

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County has 98 active, positive cases of coronavirus with a total case number of 671. The county has had 31 deaths from the virus and still has 363 people in quarantine.

County Offices will be reopening by appointment only for residents beginning Wednesday, June 3. Department contact information can be found on the county’s website.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will continue to be closed until June 6. Glendale Home and the Schenectady County Jail are still closed to visitors, and the county library system also remains closed.

Coronavirus testing for county residents is taking place at the Rotterdam Walmart, 1320 Altamont Avenue, on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7-9 a.m. Residents can also be tested at Ellis’s McClellan Street Health Center, 600 McClellan Street in Schenectady on Thursday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The staff takes lunch from 1-2 p.m. Weekend testing is available on Saturday’s at Hometown Health Centers, 1044 State Street, Schenectady. Appointments can be made by calling 518-688-3420 to schedule an appointment.

Live Schenectady County updates take place on the county’s Facebook page Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Residents can submit questions by calling 518-388-435, by email at meetings.legislature@schenectadycounty.com, or online here.

