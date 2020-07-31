Schenectady County coronavirus update Friday, July 31

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County is reporting five new confirmed cases of coronavirus Friday, July 31. There are currently 63 active cases in the county.

Schenectady County has had 1,023 total confirmed cases. There are 755 people in quarantine and 95 individuals in isolation.

Eight hundred-forty-six people in the county have recovered from the virus and 43 have died.

The county holds briefings on Thursdays at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page. County residents can submit questions by phone at 518-388-4355 or by email manager@schenectadycounty.com. There is also an online form on the county’s website.

