Schenectady County coronavirus update, four deaths reported

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been four more COVID-19 related deaths in the county. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 27.

There have been 472 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 472 cases, 318 people have made a full recovery. There are 18 people being treated in the hospital, this number includes people who may not live in the county.

There are 673 people in quarantine and 200 people in isolation and are showing symptoms.

