Schenectady County coronavirus update, February 4

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three more Schenectady County residents, a man in his 60s and two women in their 80s, have died after testing positive for coronavirus. The total number of Schenectady County residents who are confirmed to have died from the virus is now 129.

County officials also confirmed 72 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases to 473. Of the current confirmed positives, 55 are receiving treatment at Ellis Hospital.

A total of 693 people are currently being quarantined, with an additional 593 in isolation. Isolations include: lab-confirmed positives, presumed positives and hospitalized positives.

The county has administered 142 vaccine doses in the last 24-hours, and 2,644 in total.